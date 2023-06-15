An inquest into the death of a baby girl in Brighton has heard how her mother, appearing to be drunk and unconscious, was recorded on CCTV being brought home by friends a few months before the child died.

Verphy Kudi was jailed for nine years for the manslaughter of 20-month-old Asiah in 2021 after she abandoned her daughter for six days whilst she partied in London and the West Midlands.

A care worker told the hearing that concerns had been raised about Kudi's parenting skills and that the baby had not been registered with a GP.

The inquest has been told that friends of Kudi, who was 18 at the time of her baby’s death, would come and go from the flat.

Verphy Kudi was spotted on CCTV being brought home by friends, while appearing to be drunk and unconscious. Credit: Sussex Police

A post-mortem examination and forensic tests found that Asiah's death was starvation, dehydration and flu with the overall cause given as "neglect".

In August 2021, Kudi was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of her infant child.

Since Asiah's death, a system of daily checks has been introduced by social services at the accommodation where Kudi and the baby girl were placed.

Regular reviews now take place for young parents placed in supported accommodation.

Kudi was often reported missing by police forces in London and Sussex. Credit:

At an inquest hearing on Monday (12 June), the grandmother of the baby girl told the inquest that the thought of her alone "haunts her every day".

Up to the age of 14, Kudi's mother described her as a "happy, caring girl who would light up the whole house", but as she grew older she "shut down mentally, would not communicate and became angry".

As a teenager, she would be absent from school and was often reported missing by The Metropolitan Police and Sussex Police.

Kudi was placed in foster care for a period of time.

She had previously left Asiah alone on several occasions, including in the two months up to her death in mid-October.

The hearing continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...