The owners of a retired police dog are facing an "intimidating" medical bill after their pet was treated for a life-threatening disease.

Long-serving police dog Finn, a German Shepherd, who served with Sussex Police for more than five years, contracted sepsis in May this year after ingesting part of a toy.

He spent weeks in the clinic but is now back at home with his owners, former handler Sue West and her partner Adam, where his recovery will continue.

A charity has started a fundraising appeal to help Finn's owners pay for the £22,800 vet bill.

The Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity that cares for more than 350 retired dogs, has so far raised more than £5,254 - around a fifth of its target.

Charity trustee Kieran Stanbridge said: “Finn gave years of his life to help fight crime in Sussex and keep his local communities safe.

"But on his retirement, his care fell solely to his owners and, sadly, they were unable to insure him so now they’ve been left with an incredibly intimidating bill to fund.

“Finn was in a critical condition and it was touch-and-go whether he’d pull through but, thanks to expert care, he’s now back home recovering with his owners.

"But this has come at a cost and his vet bills have climbed to a staggering £22,800.

"We’ve offered to contribute towards the costs of his care but we need your help as this is a huge amount to fund.

“We’re appealing to the public to help with this canine hero’s care but contributing as much as they can to our fundraising appeal.”

Finn retired from the force in 2021, aged six, due to hip dysplasia.

He fell ill after the material of a toy got stuck in his stomach and small intestines.

Vets in Surrey attempted to remove the part two days later, but not long after he fell critically ill with sepsis peritonitis, due to incisions in his small intestine degrading.

Adam said: "He was in a critical condition and needed round-the-clock care with the specialists to bring his infections under control and try to get his stomach working again.

”Finn needed multiple life-saving operations but vets have described him as an ‘absolute fighter’.

“Finn has been registered with the Thin Blue Paw for 18 months and we’re so grateful to them for offering to cover his costs.” “We would have found the money somehow, but it would have been incredibly difficult. Our dogs are like our family so we would have done whatever we needed for Finn.”

