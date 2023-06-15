Southern Water customers in Kent urged to use less water due to high demand

Southern Water is urging its customers in Kent to use less water, due to high demand in the hot weather.

The company says there are pressures on supplies as more people are using water in the county.

It is asking people to use as little as possible in order to avoid restrictions in the summer.

Southern Water said: "We know when it's hot it can be hard to save water as we all need to stay hydrated, keep our plants healthy and help the kids cool down."

"If water demand remains high and the hot, dry weather continues this may mean we will struggle to treat and supply your water fast enough to keep up with demand."

"Please help us by using as little water as you can throughout the hot weather so we can make sure there's enough to go around and avoid restrictions later in the summer."

The message comes after thousands of South East Water customers have been affected by shortages in Kent and East Sussex.

The company says there have been a series of pipe bursts and it cannot treat and supply water fast enough to meet peak demand amidst a heatwave.

A number have schools have also been forced to close for a consecutive third day as well.

It has delivered water to over 300 hundred homes that are on its "at-risk" list.