The Last Word: June 2023

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts June's edition of The Last Word

Is Boris Johnson's political career over? The former Henley MP and PM's no longer in Parliament, but has said 'I'll be back'. So how could that work - and where? In Oxfordshire again?

Ofsted has changed the way it works since a Berkshire headteacher took her life after the downgrading of her school. But has it changed enough?

The Green Party's pioneering MP, Caroline Lucas from Brighton, has announced she's leaving Parliament. So where does that leave her party? She's still the only Green MP.

With talk of elections and by-elections filling the airwaves, is the South destined to be the real political battleground?

And find out why Roston Vasey could be making a pitch for a location in Westminster!

To discuss all this and more - Darren Paffey who hopes to be the Labour MP for Southampton Itchen, Rachel Millward from the Green Party in Wealden in Sussex, and Lord Vaizey - who was the Conservative MP for Wantage in Oxfordshire as Ed Vaizey