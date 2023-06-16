Festival-goers are being advised to check they are definitely safe to drive the morning after drinking alcohol.

During the summer festival period especially, many people risk being over the drink-drive limit.

At the start of the Isle of Wight Festival, the Isle of Wight Council is raising awareness of the calculator to help people roughly work out how long it takes for alcohol to pass through their body and when it will be safe to drive the morning after.

Lewis Campbell, the council’s road safety officer, said: “This calculator is not intended to help you work out how much you can drink on a night out before driving home.

“If you are drinking any amount of alcohol on a night out - even one drink - you should leave the car at home and make alternative arrangements. And the calculator won’t help you if you are arrested for drink driving.

“What it will do is enable you to calculate roughly when it might be safe for you to drive the morning after drinking alcohol. And it can help you calculate when to stop drinking alcohol if you have to drive the following morning.

"However, to be clear, we take the view that there is no safe limit of alcohol when driving."

Drink driving is a serious criminal offence and motorists can be fined, banned from driving and even face jail depending on the seriousness of the offence.

A car does not have to be moving for drivers to be hit with a penalty.

A motorist caught sitting or sleeping in a car while intoxicated and with keys in the ignition could be hit with a £2,500 fine, up to three months in prison and a possible driving ban.

Council officers, working with partners across the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Safer Roads Partnership, have been out promoting the Morning After calculator to drivers at the Lymington, Portsmouth and Southampton ferry ports.

Jeff Walls, Group Commander, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We want everyone attending this weekend’s Isle of Wight Festival to have a fantastic time and get home safely.

