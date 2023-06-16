Hedgehog rescued from drainpipe in Eastleigh
Highway engineers had to rescue a hedgehog after it was found stuck in a drain pipe.
The team from Hampshire County Council were attending to a report of a missing drainage cover in Eastleigh when they came across the animal.
They called a local specialist who carefully removed it and took it to a nearby vet for its safety.
It is being treated for dehydration and is on a 5-day course of antibiotics.
A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: "We're pleased to report that she's doing really well.
"The hedgehog will be returned to the area where she was found."
