Highway engineers had to rescue a hedgehog after it was found stuck in a drain pipe.

The team from Hampshire County Council were attending to a report of a missing drainage cover in Eastleigh when they came across the animal.

They called a local specialist who carefully removed it and took it to a nearby vet for its safety.

It is being treated for dehydration and is on a 5-day course of antibiotics.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: "We're pleased to report that she's doing really well.

"The hedgehog will be returned to the area where she was found."

