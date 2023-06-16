A man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a schoolgirl in the sea during a busy summer’s day.

Dorset Police received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been attacked at Bournemouth beach, near the Oceanarium at the seaside resort at 4pm on Sunday 18 July 2021.

Gabriel Marinoaica, of Darlastan, Walsall, West Midlands, was in court today (Friday 16 June) facing charges of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

The 19-year-old will appear at Bournemouth Crown Court next month, with a plea and trial preparation hearing to be held on July 20.

Marinoaica was released on unconditional bail until then.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...