Credit: Paul Booker / Twitter

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a large incident near Longmoor Camp in Hampshire.

Firefighters are advising residents to keep windows shut and avoid the the A325 area.

A tweet from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service reads: "Multiple crews are on the scene at a large incident near Longmoor camp. Residents around the A325 area are advised to keep windows shut and avoid the area."

More to follow.

