A police officer was airlifted to a hospital after suffering injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Kent Police officers were attending an address in Albion Place at around 8pm on Thursday 15 June 2023 when the assault took place.

The officer was taken to a London hospital where he remains there in a serious but stable condition.

A 48-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

