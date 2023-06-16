Play Brightcove video

Videos show the Shetland pony playing in a field before it went missing

The owners of Shetland pony are appealing for help to find it after it was stolen - along with security cameras from the field where it lived.

'Trouble' the pony was reported missing from a property in Hassocks on 3 June at around 9.45am.

It is thought that thieves took Trouble and all of the CCTV the day before.

Trouble is owned by Remy Klein, her sister and her brother.

Sussex Police said: "A forensic team attended the scene the following day to gather any evidence and enquiries are ongoing.

"Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 348 of 03/06."

