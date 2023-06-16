The M3 southbound near Winchester has been re-opened.

This followed a collision involving multiple vehicles between Hockley and Winchester services – police were called at 5.44pm this evening (16 June). One person has sustained serious injuries as a result.

Police say there is still likely to be some traffic on the motorway as a result of this incident.

As part of their enquiries into this collision, the driver of a silver BMW - a 46-year-old man from Surrey - has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, and failing to report a road accident.

He remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this collision is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230239456.

