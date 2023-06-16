Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Meridian's interview with Douglas Whitfield, Operations Manager for South East Water

Up to 4,000 homes remain without water - some for a sixth day.

It comes as South East Water has announced a hosepipe and sprinkler ban in Sussex and Kent due to record demand.

Areas with no, or low, water pressure include Wadhurst, Rotherfield, Bennenden and Mayfield.

South East Water says it will be Sunday at the earliest before the supply is fully restored.

The company says its infrastructure is unable to treat and supply water fast enough to meet demand.

The MP for Wealden in East Sussex is demanding urgent action.

