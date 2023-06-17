A man has been arrested after a police officer was seriously assaulted and airlifted to hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Kent Police officers attended an address in Albion Place, Maidstone, on Thursday 15 June at around 8pm when the assault took place.

The officer, a police constable aged in his 50s, was airlifted to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

A 48-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Kent Police Deputy Chief Constable, Peter Ayling said: "This horrific assault shows us once again that policing can, at times, be dangerous and unpredictable.

"In Kent Police, any assault on a police officer going about their duty is entirely unacceptable and will be met with the full force of pursuit and investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the officer and his family at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…