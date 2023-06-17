A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kent.

The man, who was in his 70s, suffered serious injuries when his BMW motorbike was involved in a collision with a Jaguar car.

It happened on the A2070 in Snave on the Romney Marsh.

The rider was taken to hospital but has now passed away.

The crash happened on the A2070 in Snave near New Romney. Credit: Google Maps

Kent Police is now renewing an appeal for information in light of the death.

The collision occurred on at around 5.05pm on Sunday 28 May 2023.

The motorcyclist died on Friday 16 June 2023.

His family has been informed.

A 52-year-old man from the Romney Marsh area, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.