Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot on the Isle of Sheppey.

Jonathan Lawlor and Daisy Donohoe were arrested on Thursday 15 June 2023 as part of an investigation into the death of 35-year-old Sam Petrou.

Mr Petrou’s body was found at a property in Eastchurch on Sunday 11 June.

On Saturday 17 June, Mr Lawlor, aged 42 and of no fixed address, was charged with murder following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ms Donohoe, 35, of Burnell Avenue, Welling, was charged with assisting an offender.

Both suspects are remanded in custody, to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 June.