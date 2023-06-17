Police are investigating a reported daytime sexual assault on a woman travelling on a bus in East Sussex.

It happened on board a number 21 bus from Havelock Road to the Silverhill area.

They've released images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Woman bus passenger reported being sexually assaulted on a bus. Credit: Sussex Police

The assault happened between 2pm and 2.15pm on 3 May 2023.

Police officers say the woman reported being sexually touched by a man as she travelled on a bus through Hastings.

The man is described as a slim white man, aged between 45 to 50, 5’10” tall, wearing a dark jacket and jeans, a white chequered shirt and a baseball cap.