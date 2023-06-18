Play Brightcove video

Mary Stanley reports on those receiving honours in the south east

A 106-year-old woman from Sussex says she's "honoured and flattered" to be included in the Kings Birthday honours list.

Joan Willett from Hastings was awarded a British Empire Medal for her fundraising efforts during the Covid pandemic.

She raised £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) after completing a 17-mile walking challenge outside her Hastings care home.

Joan receiving a Points of Light award

Due to celebrate her 107th birthday next month, she is the oldest recipient on this year's list.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, her efforts came after surviving two heart attacks herself.

The former teacher is the joint oldest person ever to be honoured and she says she's flattered.

Judith has volunteered for over 50 years

There's recognition too for volunteers - with honours for Judith Richardson who's given 56 years of service to the RNLI in Kent.

Victoria Golding next to a lady orchid plant

Victoria Golding who's volunteered with the Kent Wildlife Trust for 4 decades has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

“I’m proud to receive this award," she said, "and I hope it will show the world outside Kent Wildlife Trust what a special organisation it is because its volunteers are committed over the long term.

"It offers people with many different skills the opportunity to learn and contribute to our great role in protecting and enhancing biodiversity throughout Kent.”

Head of Wilder People and Places, Keeley Atkinson who wrote the nomination said: “Victoria embodies so many of our values and has sacrificed her time to make Kent a better, wilder place for everyone.

"Over the years she has remained enthusiastic and driven so much positive change."

Professor Debra Humphris, vice chancellor at the University of Brighton, gets a CBE Credit: University of Brighton

Vice chancellor of the University of Brighton Professor Debra Humphris gets a CBE for services to higher education and the NHS. She began her career as a nurse.

Lydia Greenway, right, inspiring younger cricketers in Kent

Sport stars are also on the new King's list - among them Kent cricketer Lydia Greenway - who made 225 appearances in the England women's team and now inspires younger players.