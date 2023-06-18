Cyclist in 60s dies during annual London to Brighton bike ride

A cyclist has died near Gatwick Airport while taking part in the annual London to Brighton Bike Ride. The man, in his 60s, died in Smallfield, Surrey, this morning, prompting road closures in the area.

His next of kin have been informed and police are now investigating what led to the incident.

The annual 54-mile bike ride is one of the flagship fundraising events for the British Heart Foundation.

On its Twitter profile, the charity said: "With a heavy heart we share this news. Our team do not have any more information right now but please do keep their family and friends in your thoughts."

Surrey Police said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward to help our investigation into the circumstances of this incident.” Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, which organises the ride, said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the rider’s loved ones.”

