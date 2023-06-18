A burst water main has damaged several homes and destroyed the surface of a residential street in Swindon.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFS) said County Road and surrounding roads would remain closed for some time while repairs are carried out.

The alarm was raised at around 3am on Sunday morning, with the leak brought under control by 8am.

Fire crews were at the scene for several hours Credit: Swindon Fire Station

The road near the County Ground Hotel was badly affected, with a foot of water in some areas.

A DWFS spokesperson said a "number of properties" were affected in the flood.

"A diversion route is in place," they said.

"Residents in the area all have gas/electricity/water and Thames Water has now taken over the incident."

Thames Water said their specialist engineers were on site and working to repair the main.

In a statement they said: "We're sorry for the impact on the local community and will work on getting water supplies back into service and clear up debris.

"Our Customer Representative, Adam, is also in the area visiting customers that may have been impacted by flooding.

"All customers are in supply, but you may experience lower than normal pressure while the repair is under way. Customers in SN3 may also see a drop in their pressure during this time.

"Thank you for your patience while this receives our careful attention and we put things right."