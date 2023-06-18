Two people are in hospital, one with 'serious and life-changing injuries' after a double stabbing in the centre of Bournemouth.

Officers were called to Old Christchurch Road between Fresco and Bet Fred following an altercation between two groups of men just before 3am on Sunday, 18 June.

Dorset Police believe the two groups were not known to each other.

The area remains cordoned off.

A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds to his stomach and head.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are described as serious and life changing. His family has been informed.

A 21-year-old woman, unconnected to any of the individuals involved, sustained a stab injury to her lower body during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her condition is not life-threatening.

A 20-year-old local man was arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and affray and remains in custody.

He also sustained an injury to his hand and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say a crime scene will be in place for some time

Two scenes are in place in Old Christchurch Road and Albert Road while crime scene investigators carry out their examinations.

Detective Inspector Darren Moores, of Bournemouth CID, said: "An investigation into this incident is ongoing to establish exactly what happened. I would urge anyone who witnessed it or filmed any of the incident on their mobile phone to please contact Dorset Police.

"As part of our early enquiries, we are looking for an outstanding suspect who was said to be wearing an orange T-shirt and possibly carrying a skateboard. I would ask anyone who knows who this is or where he may be to please get in touch.

"I understand this incident will be of concern to members of the public and local businesses and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming days and can be approached with any information or concerns."