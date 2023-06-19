Play Brightcove video

Credit: Connor Murphy.

Fire crews are tackling a fire at an industrial unit where thick black smoke can be seen billowing out over buildings.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.58pm to reports of a fire on Consort Way in Burgess Hill.

Six fire engines from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Partridge Green, Hurstpierpoint and Worthing are at the scene, along with crews from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would ask people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely to bring this fire under control. "If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed."

