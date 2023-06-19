A 22-year-old man has been charged with death by dangerous driving after a man died and two others were injured in a crash in Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old from Cricklewood in London was charged death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The incident happened at around 9.25pm on Thursday 15 June 2023 on the A338 northbound and involved a bronze-coloured Lexus and a silver Nissan Micra.

A 31-year-old man from Hampshire died at the scene.

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition and a woman in her 30s sustained serious injuries.

The crash happened on the A338 northbound

A 28-year-old man from Hendon in London and a 30-year-old man from Hanwell, London, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and have been released on police bail.

Police Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the Roads Policing Team, said: "The families of all those involved in this collision have been updated with this news and our thoughts very much remain with them all.

"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and I would urge anyone who witnessed this collision, or has any information that would assist our enquiries, to please contact us.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage."