A man is due in court for gross negligence manslaughter over the death of a man who fell from a boat off the Dorset coast.

David Haw, from Sussex, was found dead in the water 12 days after he went missing following the accident in Poole which involved a rigid inflatable boat (Rib) colliding with a channel marker.

Mr Haw fell from the Rib following the crash in the early hours of May 2 2022.

Morgan Smith, of Southampton, Hampshire, is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Monday 19 June.

Police dive teams found the body of David Haw in May last year. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

At the time, extensive searches were carried out in the Poole Harbour area, with police specialist dive teams supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

On May 14, Mr Haw's body had been found in the water in Poole Harbour.

Following Smith's charge issued in May, Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "We have liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charge in this case.

"The family of Mr Haw has been informed of this update and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time."