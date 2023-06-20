The first day of Royal Ascot is underway with crowds beginning to arrive to enjoy the famous racing event.

More than 300,000 racegoers are expected across the five day event which runs from 20 to 24 June.

Spectators will be hoping for a glimpse of the King and Queen Consort who are expected to lead the Royal Procession, along with other members of the Royal Family.

Follow our live blog for all the updates throughout the day.

Top stylist and presenter Mark Heyes has given his tips on how to stay cool.

Racegoer Katherine Kitson arrives sporting a Union flag outfit on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot. Credit: PA

12:30pm

Royal Ascot has confirmed that The King and Queen will be in attendance today. Other members of the Royal Family who will be there include The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

11:00am

Royal Ascot is as much a social occasion as a sporting event with racegoers wearing summer dresses and flamboyant hats, as well as top hats and tails.

Racegoers arrive for a day at the races donning their colourful hats.

This couple have come from Australia to enjoy the event.

The band performs for people as they arrive.

A team of paramedics and specialist practitioners South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust will be at Royal Ascot to provide emergency medical support.

The SCAS team will be led by paramedic and Tactical Commander, Nic Dunbar, who has been working at Royal Ascot and other high-profile events held at the Berkshire racecourse for over 10 years.

"I initially started as one of the paramedics at the event doing a day or two as part of the team, so it's an honour to now be leading the SCAS response and co-ordinating with all our partners who help ensure this internationally renowned and unique event is enjoyed by everyone who comes," she said.

"By ensuring we have a team of medics available inside the racecourse, we are able to manage demand early and effectively without impacting on our resources in the surrounding areas while the event takes place."