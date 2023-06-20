Seven chicks have had a lucky escape after they were rescued from a large fire in Hampshire by firefighters on Friday.

The babies, thought to be pheasants, were found by crews just inches from the flames, which covered a 14 hectare area at its height, including part of Longmoor Camp.

Their mother was nowhere to be found and its thought she may have fled the scene to escape the flames, leaving her chicks behind.

The 'lucky guys' have since been taken into care by HART Wildlife Rescue, who met firefighters at midnight.

The babies are now being cared for by a local wildlife charity. Credit: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

More than 20 crews were called to tackle the fire, including teams from both Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue and Surrey Fire and Rescue.

Dry and windy conditions meant it was challenging for firefighters, but it was eventually extinguished over the weekend.

Advice for people living in the local area to keep windows and doors closed was lifted on Sunday afternoon.

It is not yet know what caused the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

