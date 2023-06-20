A man has been charged after a man was stabbed in the stomach and head in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police said at 2.52am on Sunday 18 June 2023 officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Old Christchurch Road between Fresco and Bet Fred.

It followed an alleged altercation between two groups of men, who were not known to each other.

Police officers and the ambulance service attended and discovered a 21-year-old man had suffered stab wounds to his stomach and head.

He remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries that are described as serious and life changing.

A 21-year-old woman, who is unconnected to anyone involved, sustained injuries to her lower body during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man from Poole was arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and affray.

He's now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of bladed article in a public place and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 20 June 2023).