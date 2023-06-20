Memorial paying tribute to men killed in Reading terror attack to be unveiled

A permanent memorial is due to be unveiled on Tuesday for the three men killed in Reading's Forbury Gardens terror attack.

Three years since the attacks, the memorial will be installed to remember James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails.

They were were stabbed to death by Khairi Saadallah on 20 June 2020. Three other people were injured in the approximately minute-long rampage in Forbury Gardens before Saadallah threw away the eight-inch knife he used and attempted to flee.

In January 2021, the 26-year-old was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders.

Friends and family will gather at Forbury Gardens for a private unveiling of the memorial at the band stand. The gardens will be closed to the rest of the public.

This will be followed by a memorial service at St Laurence Church - also a private event.

At 6.50pm, members of the public will be able to attend a one-minute silence being held at Forbury Gardens along with a flower-laying ceremony.

As people leave the service at St Laurence, they will be provided with a single yellow rose to lay at Forbury Gardens.

