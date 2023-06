Play Brightcove video

Watch the cygnets following their parents to the water. Credit: Lisa Read

Two swans and their eight cygnets have been spotted waddling down to a river in Salisbury.

The footage, captured by Lisa Read, shows the cygnets following their mum on the Town Path in Harnham yesterday.

They were making their way towards a river at the end of the path.

At one point the cygnets could be seen taking a rest.