A teenage boy has been sexually assaulted in the sea off Bournemouth beach.

Dorset Police said at about 7.05pm on Saturday 17 June 2023 the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in the sea with friends to the east side of Bournemouth Pier when they met a group of Asian men.

One of the men reportedly touched the boy inappropriately while they were in the water.

The force said the man was described as having a tattoo on the left side of his neck with the letters ‘AK’ and was wearing a white or black vest.

Police Constable Aimi Cowden, of Bournemouth police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to please contact us.

“As part of our summer policing operation, local officers and partners agencies carry out regular patrols of the beach and surrounding area. We will respond to concerns raised and will take proactive action against those involved in reported crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Police are asking anybody with information to contact them by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230094075.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.