Three teenagers have died and one is in a critical condition after a car hit a tree in Oxfordshire this morning (Tuesday 20 June).

Thames Valley Police said at around 12.10am this morning, a silver BMW was travelling along the A415 in Marcham when it left the road and collided with a tree.

Three teenagers, two males aged 18 and one male aged 17, all from Oxfordshire, died in the collision.

Police say their families have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Oxfordshire remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Joint Roads Policing Unit at Three Mile Cross, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in the death of three young men.

“Our thoughts remain with their families and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have dash cam footage prior to the collision and who has not already spoke to Police to contact us.

“If you have any information then please call 101 or make a report online quoting incident 43230270542.”