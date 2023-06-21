An environmental campaigner who objects to the extension of oil drilling near Gatwick Airport is preparing for a Supreme Court fight.

Sarah Finch, 59, is challenging Surrey County Council's decision to allow a well six miles from where she used to live in Redhill, Surrey, to be extended.

She has previously lost fights in the High Court and Supreme Court after raising concerns about the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

A High Court judge ruled against her, and three Court of Appeal judges dismissed an appeal by a two-to-one majority.

Five Supreme Court justices, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Leggatt, Lady Rose, and Lord Richards, are due to start considering arguments at a Supreme Court hearing in London on Wednesday, June 21.

Ms Finch, who now lives in Exeter, Devon, says council bosses failed to assess "the indirect greenhouse gas impacts" and did not take into account environmental protection objectives.

Council bosses, who gave Horse Hill Developments permission to extend drilling at Horse Hill, dispute Ms Finch's claim.

Lawyers representing the council say Ms Finch's approach to the interpretation of environmental impact requirements was "misguided".

Friends of the Earth has backed Ms Finch, who brought the challenge on behalf of the Weald Action Group, and said the case could have widespread implications.

Mr Justice Holgate considered the case in 2020 and dismissed Ms Finch's claim for a judicial review of planning permission granted by Surrey County Council.

Lord Justice Lewison, Sir Keith Lindblom and Lord Justice Moylan dismissed Ms Finch's appeal in 2022.

A note on the Supreme Court website says judges will consider whether it was "unlawful" for the council "not to require the environmental impact assessment for a project of crude oil extraction for commercial purposes to include an assessment of the impacts of downstream greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the eventual use of the refined products of the extracted oil".

The note added: "The council granted planning permission for the development on 27 September 2019.

"The appellant applied for judicial review of the council's decision, acting on behalf of the Weald Action Group.

"Her claim was unsuccessful before the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

"The appellant now appeals to the Supreme Court."

Ms Finch said: "The biggest climate impact from fossil fuel projects occurs when the fuel they produce is eventually burned."

She added: "I hope that the Supreme Court will give a clear ruling."

