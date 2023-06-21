A dog has been rescued by firefighters after it got stuck on a lake.

The Technical Rescue Unit at Wessex Fire and Rescue Service headed out to help when Vanya the dog became trapped on a small island in a lake in Sompting in the Adur District.

The crew successfully saved the pup and reminded the public not to put themselves in danger.

In a Twitter post, the fire service said: "In situations like this, please do not put yourself at risk by attempting to rescue an animal.

"Call 999 and one of our specialised teams who are trained in animal rescues will respond."