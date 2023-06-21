Play Brightcove video

Watch 95-year-old John take to the skies for a wing walk to honour the hospice who cared for his late wife

A Berkshire grandfather has taken to the skies in a wing walk to raise money for a hospice that cared for his late wife.

John Symmonds, 95, wanted to take to the skies to raise money to support Thames Hospice.

Thames Hospice is very close to John’s heart as the team cared for his late wife Ann at their home last year.

He completed the wing walk on Wednesday at Rendcomb Airfield in Gloucestershire surrounded by friends and family.

Once back down on the ground he said: "It was great - slightly more bumpy than I thought it was going to be - but quite an experience I'd have to say!

"Originally I was going to do something a bit more 'normal' but I thought 'that's not going to cut it' - so I went for a wing walk."

John wanted to do something a bit different to raise money for Thames Hospice.

John set a target to raise £5,000 for Thames Hospice, but he has now gone over his target, with more than £5,900 donated so far.

John has praised the care the hospice gave his wife before she passed away.

He said: “My beautiful wife, Ann, passed away in February 2021 supported by the wonderful Thames Hospice nurses.

"They not only gave Ann the most compassionate and caring support but also allowed my family to be her husband and her daughters.

"With their guidance and care, Ann was surrounded by the love of her family when she passed. We cannot thank them enough."