Sussex Police are searching for a mobile phone belonging to a woman who was found dead at her home in Newhaven alongside her husband.

Chloe Bashford, 30, and Josh Bashford, 33, were discovered at a house in Lewes Road on Friday (9 June).

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with their murders.

The 64-year-old is in custody and due to appear in court for a plea hearing on August 3.

Police are trying to trace Chloe's mobile.

Officers say the iPhone 12 has a distinctive case which was clear with pineapples on it.

Police are urging anyone who has been in possession of the phone or has any information about it to come forward to help with the investigation.

The married couple were found dead at an address in Lewes Road, Newhaven. Credit: ITV Meridian

Almost £30,000 has now been raised for the couple's children, following their deaths.

A Go Fund Me page for the family was set up on Monday (12 June) and has so far raised £28,878.

Members of the couple’s family earlier paid tribute to them, saying they were “funny and loving”.

Georgie Last, a niece of the couple, who had four children, wrote on Facebook of her “heartbreak”.

She added: “The most funny and loving pair, you loved each other so much it was just amazing to see what true love looked like.

“You were the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent, and loving children.”