A man has been rescued from a well after falling through a patio in a back garden in Hampshire.

The 75-year-old dropped two metres onto a slope, suffering minor cuts and bruises.

Water had caused part of the well to erode, creating a void underneath a garden patio in the back garden of the property on Forge Road in Bordon.

Crews were called to the house along with specialist technical rescue teams from Eastleigh.

Firefighters say he was fortunate not to slide down the slope where he could have dropped around 12-metres further into the well.

Firefighters say the man was lucky not to have fallen even further into the eroding well.

The firefighters worked with SCAS and HART paramedics as well as Urban Search and Rescue officers from HIWFRS to reach down and winch him out.

Station Manager Si Forster said: “Working closely with our emergency services partners in SCAS we were able to swiftly formulate a plan to reach and rescue the casualty, preventing him from suffering any further harm.

“I want to praise our crews who all played a key role in ensuring a positive outcome to this incident with a quick and efficient response.

“Our dedicated rope teams train everyday for incidents like this, and the skill and professionalism they displayed today was phenomenal.”

