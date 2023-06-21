A 20-year-old man took his own life a year after learning that his mother’s body was among those abused by hospital worker David Fuller.

Jay Carr, from Snodland in Kent, was described as a “loving and caring soul”. A keen footballer and owner of a car valeting business, he had struggled for many years with his mental health.

His death was recorded as suicide, with assistant coroner James Dillon telling his inquest at County Hall, Maidstone, that he could find “no words to describe these matters beyond horrific”.

Jay’s sister Ashleigh Carr was among dozens of victims’ relatives informed in October 2021 about Fuller’s abuse of their loved ones in Tunbridge Wells Hospital.

Lawyers for the Carr family argued at the inquest that Ashleigh and her step-father felt police family liaison officers put pressure on them to tell other relatives, despite their concerns about how Jay would react to the news.

The inquest heard Jay's mental health “spiralled” after being told that his mother, Jordana Carr, was among Fuller’s victims. She died in 2015, when Jay was aged 13.

Ben Davey, from Dean Wilson Solicitors which represented the family, said: “Officers put some pressure on them to notify the whole entire family.

"Jay had a known history of mental health problems. He later took his own life as a consequence of what he learned that day.

"The family feel the information could have been delivered in a more sympathetic way and that there should have been more consideration of whether it was necessary for Jay and his younger brother to learn about what happened to their mother.”

Double murderer David Fuller, 68, carried out a litany of abuse to 101 dead bodies of women and girls in Kent hospitals between 2005 and 2020 while he was a maintenance worker.

Ashleigh Carr, Jay's sister, speaking following the inquest.

Ms Carr said: "We felt pressure from the police that notified us that we should tell us and my other siblings, despite telling the officers our concerns for Jay's vulnerability.

"If anything could come from this we hope that the police, in reflection, will look at the way they notify families on tragic matters in the future."

Officers who gave evidence today disputed the family's version of events, insisting that it was ultimately Ashleigh and her stepdad's decision to tell the other relatives.

In a statement, Asst Ch Con Tracey Harman said: "David Fuller carried out unspeakable crimes which have caused immeasurable distress to countless families.

"Kent Police deployed specialist family liaison officers, with assistance from other police forces to ensure the loved ones of all identified victims were spoken to at the earliest opportunity.

"Dedicated family welfare service continues to offer support to all those that have been impacted."

Lawyers for Jay Carr's family argued that lessons must be learned so that in the future such horrific messages are delivered in a more sympathetic way.

An NHS compensation scheme for the affected victims’ families is due to close to new applicants on 30 June.

