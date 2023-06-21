A serving police officer pleaded not guilty to a charge of misconduct when he appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

Kent Police Officer Matthew Peall, who is based in Canterbury, is accused of pursuing a "sexual or improper emotional relationship" with a woman he met while investigating a burglary.

The 45-year-old allegedly sent a series of messages to the woman between 9 October 2019 and 17th December 2019, "when there was no policing purpose for him to do so."

Peall from Dover pleaded not guilty to a charge of misconduct in a public office when he appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

He is on unconditional bail and is set to face trial on 5 August 2024.