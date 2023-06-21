An " infatuated" stalker made a 460-mile round trip to slash tyres and pour red paint on a woman's car.

Reece Chipperfield also left a threatening note on the windscreen when he drove from Devon to Sussex to carry out the attack on the woman's vehicle.

Between December 2021 and March 2022, the 28-year-old worked at a hotel near Crawley, where he had a professional working relationship with a former colleague.

However police say he quickly developed an infatuation with her.

This included sending her an unwanted bracelet, contacting her work colleagues about her shift patterns without her permission and sending unwanted text messages.

On 6 April 2022, the victim told him to stop.

As well as slashing the woman's tyres, the man also left a threatening note on the windscreen. Credit: Sussex Police

Just four days later, Chipperfield travelled from his home in Thurlestone, Devon to the hotel in Sussex.

He then waited for the woman to arrive for work, before slashing three tyres and pouring red paint over her vehicle.

He then drove back to his address, which officers say would have taken him a total journey time of approximately eight hours.

Chipperfield was shortly arrested and bailed on conditions not to contact the woman. However he ignored this and sent her unwanted cards.

Police then got an interim Stalking Protection Order to protect the victim while they gathered further evidence.

On 7 October 2022, staff at the hotel received a threatening letter addressed to the woman.

Sussex Police searched for Chipperfield, and arrested him on 10 October 2022.

He pleaded guilty to charges of stalking involving fear of violence, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

The 28-year-old was handed a 14-month prison sentence.

Due to being on remand for the previous seven months, the court ordered that he be released with time having been served.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order against the woman.

