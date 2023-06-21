One of three teenagers killed in a crash in Oxfordshire was due to celebrate his 18th birthday, his family has revealed.

17-year-old Elliot Pullen was killed when the silver BMW he was travelling in, hit a tree on the A415 in the village of Marcham just after midnight on Tuesday.

Two other 18-year-old's were killed.

The driver, an 18-year-old man is in hospital with life threatening injuries.

The local church has offered its support to those affected by the accident and special prayers will be said in its Sunday service.

Paying tribute, Elliot Pullen's family said: "Elliot was our gorgeous, bright and talented son, a dearly loved brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin.

"He had many passions including football, especially Liverpool FC, learning to drive with his Dad, riding motorbikes, eating out, attending live events and spending time with his friends, who were so important to him.

"Elliot was adored by his younger cousins who loved nothing more than to demand his attention, despite his intention of remaining a super cool teenager.

"He had a gorgeous smile, a cheeky glint in his eye, he was always well dressed, and it appeared, had a different hairstyle every few weeks.

"He was nearing the end of his IT apprenticeship qualification and had been working with a wonderful local company for nearly two years, who welcomed him into their family, and described him as ‘a bright, talented and well-liked team member, with an amazing career ahead of him.’

"They added ‘he was adored and admired by his colleagues and will be greatly missed.’

"Elliot lived his life to the full and he was planning his upcoming 18th birthday celebrations and should have had an amazingly bright future ahead of him, a life of adventures and seeing the world.

"It has now been cut short by this awful tragedy, leaving behind a shattered family who will miss Elliot beyond words.

"We need time as a family to process the devastation to all our lives and ask that people are respectful of this at a truly heart-breaking time."

