Three people have been injured after a marquee collapsed at a park in Southampton.

Emergency services were called to Mayflower Park on Wednesday morning to the 'collapse of a temporary structure'.

Fire crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown and USAR officers were sent at around 8.30am.

Luckily, no one was trapped underneath the structure, but three people did suffer minor injuries.

Emergency care was given to the casualties before they were handed over to South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

Two of those patients were treated and discharged at the scene - while the third was taken to University Hospital Southampton for further treatment.

Firefighters handed over to site contractors before they left shortly after 9am.