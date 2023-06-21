Churches in an Oxfordshire village where three teenagers were killed in a crash have opened their doors for the 'grieving' local community.

Two males aged 18, and one male aged 17, all from Oxfordshire, died in the collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning. (20 June)

Thames Valley Police said a silver BMW was travelling along the A415 in Marcham when it left the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Oxfordshire remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.

The fatal crash happened on the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire in the early hours of Tuesday 20 June. Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesperson for KBS St John the Baptist Church in Abingdon Road said: "Following the news of the fatal accident on the A415 near Marcham in the early hours of June 20th, which we understand involved young people from this village, the church will be open from 9:00am to 7:30pm on June 21st and June 22nd, for anyone who might need a quiet place for a time of reflection.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these young men."

Revd Nick Weldon, Vicar of Marcham and Garford said: "The thoughts and prayers of the whole community in Marcham are with the family and friends of those that sadly lost their lives on the A415 on Monday night, and the gentleman still recovering in hospital.

"Although the men did not live in this community, they are very well known to many young people and their families here.

KBS St John the Baptist Church in Abingdon Road is opening for anyone who might need a quiet place for a time of reflection. Credit: KBS St John the Baptist Church

"So alongside the community of Southmoor where three of the men lived, we grieve with them at this sad time.

"The incident occurred not far from All Saints Church in Marcham. The church will be kept open until 9pm each night this week for anyone who wishes to drop by for a quiet moment of reflection or to light a candle.

"Prayers will be said at our Sunday services this weekend and we offer our support to anyone affected by this tragic accident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...