Five kittens are recovering after being dumped in Oxfordshire.

The animals were abandoned in a recycling container in Bicester.

Luckily they were found before the recycling was disposed of and they were taken to a rescue centre.

They are being cared for by Cherwell Cats Protection which looks after cats that require a home.

Cherwell Cats Protection says the kittens aren't yet available for adoption.

The kittens were just over two weeks old when they were abandoned. Credit: Cherwell Cats Protection

A report from the RSPCA has revealed a 15% increase in abandoned pets in Sussex in the first six months of this year, and a 50% rise in Kent.

With a cost-of-energy crisis on the way, animal charities say this is just the start and it's now harder than ever to re-home pets while donations have slumped.

What to do if you find an abandoned animal

If you find an abandoned dog, you're advised to call your local dog warden. You can contact your local council for more information.

Abandoned cats should be taken to a local vets where they can care for it and then contact the RSPCA. However people are being warned that a cat that looks healthy, may not be a stray, but might just enjoy wandering.

Domestic rabbits found out as a stray should be contained where possible according to the RSPCA.

Any other animals considered pets that are found - should be contained. People are urged to advertise and use social media to try and track down the owner.