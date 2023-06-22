Three boys, including one aged 12 have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was held at knifepoint and robbed in Banbury.

It happened outside the Childcare First Nursery by Banbury Cross at approximately 8.20pm on Saturday night. (17 June)

Three offenders stole £5 from the victim, before they made off towards Banbury town centre.

The victim wasn't injured in the incident.

Three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 12, all from Banbury, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and have been released on bail until 1 September.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Owen Farniss of the Priority Crime Team, based at Banbury, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230267077.

“You can also submit any digital evidence via our dedicated portal for this investigation.

“For anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

