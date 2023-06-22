The Government has launched an investigation after a pupil at a Sussex college was branded "despicable" for questioning a fellow classmate for identifying as a cat.

It's alleged the incident at Rye College was captured in a recording and that the teacher involved criticised the pupil's views on gender.

Rye College has confirmed that a probe was launched following the incident and it will "welcome clear and helpful guidance to support all teachers and schools in addressing gender identity going forward."

A spokesperson for the school, said: “We have now met with the Department for Education (DfE) to share a comprehensive update on the events which took place before, during and after the recording.

“This meeting was a positive step and we will continue working closely with them to ensure any appropriate action is taken.

“More widely, we understand that draft guidance on gender identity in schools is expected to be issued by the Government soon and we would of course welcome what we hope will be clear and helpful guidance to support all teachers and schools in addressing gender identity going forward.

"This will be particularly useful in developing future training to ensure staff feel confident, well-equipped and well-prepared to address these issues.

"We remain committed to offering our pupils an inclusive education in line with best practice and will continue to support our teachers in their endeavours to ensure that pupils’ views are listened to, and encourage them to ask questions and engage in discussion.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “The safety and wellbeing of students is our top priority.

"We’ve been clear that teachers should not teach contested views as fact and it’s important that parents and carers are reassured their children aren’t being influenced by the personal views of those teaching them.

“Following concerning reports regarding Rye College, the Education Secretary has asked the regional director to look into the matter further to establish the full details of the case and whether the school requires any additional support.”

