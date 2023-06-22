A group of teenage boys have been spotted shooting catapult pellets at pigeons in a park in Maidstone.

Members of the public called the RSPCA and reported seeing a group of boys attacking the pigeons in Mote Park, on Mote Avenue, in Maidstone on Monday (19 June).

The RSPCA said a witness to the attack rescued one of the pigeons who had suffered a hole in his side and was drowning in a pond, unable to walk or fly.

Kirsten Ormerod, an inspector at the RSPCA, said: “Heartbreakingly the pigeon that was rescued by a member of the public had to be put to sleep due to the severity of the injuries.

"This brutal attack on local wildlife is so distressing, and would have been very sad for onlookers to witness.

“The group of boys in question are estimated to be aged between 14-17 years old. They were spotted by multiple witnesses terrorising and shooting at wildlife in Mote Park, Maidstone on Monday at roughly 6:30pm. The male who shot the pigeon was wearing a white t-shirt and blue skinny jeans.

“The park ranger has been contacted and local police have also received several calls. We are urging anyone with any information, photos or footage to anonymously come forward so we can track down the culprits of this deeply upsetting attack.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01097273.

The group were spotted again on June 20 reportedly carrying out similar shootings at ducks with their catapults.

“The reported attacks on these birds are utterly unacceptable.” Kirsten continued. "We're urging anyone with first hand information to contact us, and for those locally to keep an eye out for any similar attacks."