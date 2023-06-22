Third teen who died in Marcham crash named

The third teenager killed in a crash in Oxfordshire has been named.

Ethan Goddard was killed when the silver BMW he was travelling in, hit a tree on the A415 in the village of Marcham just after midnight on Tuesday.

Two other 18-year-olds were killed.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, is in hospital with life threatening injuries.

The local church has offered its support to those affected by the accident and special prayers will be said in its Sunday service.

Ethan Goddard's family have released a tribute to him.

“Ethan was known to all his family and friends as a kind, generous, caring, always thinking of others, young man, with a great sense of humour.

“He was a very loving son, protective brother, caring grandson, much-loved nephew, kindest boyfriend and loyal friend.

“Ethan was very passionate about the things he loved. He was hard-working, enjoyed his part-time job, while studying engineering at college.

“He loved his co-workers.

“As a child, Ethan had a passion for scooters and then mountain bikes, progressing on to dirt bikes and then cars.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the fine young man he was turning into.

“We will always love him and he will be missed by many, not just us.

“Our thoughts are with all the other families and friends at this extremely sad time and our hearts go out to you all.”