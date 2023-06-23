Firefighters who tackled a hay bale fire in Tadley believe the "likely cause" was disposable barbecues nearby.

Tadley Fire Station said it was called out to the fire in the field off of Church Road last night (Thursday 22 June).

Posting a picture of the fire on social media, it said: " We're currently in attendance at an incident involving two large hay bales alight.... Can you spot the likely cause?"

It added: "The two still-hot disposable BBQ’s, right beside them, probably had something to do with it."

The fire was extinguished with drag forks and a hose reel jet.

The crew said it then walked around the field and collected all the empty cans and litter left behind.

Tadley Fire Station added: "Luckily the fire was contained to a small area but could have easily spread.

"We are still in under an Amber Wildfire Alert so please be responsible and help us prevent devastating wildfires!"

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, Wildfire Tactical Advisor, Andy Weeks, said: “Barbecues, campfires and bonfires can very easily spread out of control and drier, warmer weather increases the risk of wildfires, so it really is vital that people take extra care when visiting our beauty spots and green spaces.

“Fires in the open can cause significant damage to our woods, heaths and countryside. We all want to be able to enjoy being outdoors and a few simple steps can reduce the risk of fire.

“Always discard of cigarettes properly, put litter and glass bottles in a bin or take your rubbish home, and please pack a picnic, not a disposable barbecue.”