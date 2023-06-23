A man has been found guilty of murdering Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana while handcuffed at a custody block in south London.

A jury of seven men and five women unanimously found Louis De Zoysa guilty of shooting Sgt Ratana in the chest while handcuffed during a search at the police station in Croydon in the early hours of 25 September 2020.

The first shot hit the New Zealand-born officer in the chest, causing a fatal wound, while he was also hit in the leg.

25-year-old De Zoysa, from Banstead, Surrey, denied committing murder while he was handcuffed in a holding room, after being found with bullets by members of a street patrol.

He is due to be sentenced on 27 July at Northampton Crown Court.

