Thieves broke into the car and drove off. Credit: Sussex Police

The moment thieves broke into and stole a Range Rover Sport in Chichester has been captured on CCTV.

Sussex Police were called to Spur Road following the theft at around 11.45pm on May 21.

CCTV footage shows the two men gaining access to the vehicle before driving away.

Police said one suspect is about 5’8”, wore a grey hooded top and white trainers.

The second suspect is about 5’1”, and wore a grey hat, a grey sailing-style coat, and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 355 of 22/05.