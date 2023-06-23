A paedophile from East Sussex travelled abroad to sexually abuse children and gave advice to others on how to do the same.

David Mould, 68, from Seaford, made trips to the Philippines and Nepal between April 2018 and May 2019, to sexually abuse and exploit children.

Mould would travel to smaller cities and rural areas to meet local families.

He would befriend young boys there, often giving them money and gifts, in order to groom and then sexually abuse them.

Mould used the dark web under the name "Globe Trotter" and was part of an international paedophile chat site which allowed users to share indecent images of children and discuss and exchange stories of abuse.

As a moderator of the dark web site, he would provide advice to other paedophile sex tourists and encourage other users to commit similar offences on an international scale.

The Crown Prosecution Service said he told users precisely where to go, how to find, approach and groom boys, as well as what sort of toys and sweets to take with them.

Mould also possessed four paedophile manuals and provided very detailed technical advice on how to encrypt and wipe devices to avoid law enforcement detection.

Jeanette Smith, Specialist Prosecutor of the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “David Mould travelled to the Philippines and Nepal, where he targeted vulnerable children, exploiting and manipulating them, to sexually abuse them.

"Not content with satisfying his own sexual desires, he used the dark web to advise and encourage other paedophiles on how they might best commit equally horrific crimes.

“Mould sought to evade detection, using the dark web and encryption software, but the National Crime Agency investigation uncovered his activity and their intervention brought an end to it.

“Our Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit was set up in April 2022 to prosecute offenders who engage in child sexual abuse.

"This case highlights that predatory paedophiles who conduct their activity in different parts of the globe will be pursued by UK law enforcement and prosecuted by the CPS.

"Stopping the worldwide sexual exploitation of children and the use of the internet to disseminate abuse is an absolute priority.”

Mould was arrested at his home on 2 April 2020 by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Digital equipment from his house and work address was seized providing digital evidence linking Mould to his offences.

With the help of the Philippines National Bureau of Investigation, a number of victims were located who helped to identify Mould as one of a number of men who sexually abused them when they were younger children.

Mould pleaded guilty to 24 charges and he has been sentenced to 21 years in prison with an extended licence of seven years.

He has also been banned from travelling to 22 countries as part of his five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, was issued a restraining order, and will have to sign the sex offenders register.

